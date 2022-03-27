Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.50 ($7.14) to €6.60 ($7.25) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TEZNY stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is also involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

