Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $62.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.68. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $85.02.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

