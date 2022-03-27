The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.46. 1,077,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,902. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.24. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $196.66.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $152.13.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

