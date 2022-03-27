ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the February 28th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
THMO stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.97. ThermoGenesis has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
ThermoGenesis Company Profile (Get Rating)
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.
