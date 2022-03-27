ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the February 28th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

THMO stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.97. ThermoGenesis has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ThermoGenesis by 24.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ThermoGenesis by 276.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 190,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile (Get Rating)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.