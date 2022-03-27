Thorstarter (XRUNE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.40 Million

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Thorstarter has a market cap of $11.03 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thorstarter Coin Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thorstarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thorstarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

