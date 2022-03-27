Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP) Short Interest Down 57.1% in March

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter valued at about $21,825,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter valued at about $10,280,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,874,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,275,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter valued at about $7,275,000. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV alerts:

THCP opened at $9.87 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.