TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Up 122.9% in March

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, an increase of 122.9% from the February 28th total of 56,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOMZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 27.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 29,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 27,846 shares during the last quarter. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOMZ opened at $0.92 on Friday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.38.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a fully portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that provides complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.