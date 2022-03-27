Tranchess (CHESS) Price Reaches $0.92

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00002059 BTC on popular exchanges. Tranchess has a market cap of $65.49 million and approximately $27.65 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,827.35 or 0.99931690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00064374 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00023551 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000082 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00011840 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,888,717 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

