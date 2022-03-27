TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TANNZ opened at $25.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

