Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) Short Interest Update

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ATVC stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 370,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 130,877 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $1,956,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 605,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 71,407 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $4,342,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 186,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

