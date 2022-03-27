trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Short Interest Up 112.2% in March

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 838,700 shares, an increase of 112.2% from the February 28th total of 395,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 959,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.95.

TRVG stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.39 million, a P/E ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 1.66.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. trivago had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that trivago will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in trivago by 13.7% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in trivago by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of trivago by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of trivago by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,906 shares during the period. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

