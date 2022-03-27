Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,887.50 ($38.01).

ULE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($46.08) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,350 ($30.94) to GBX 3,500 ($46.08) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of LON:ULE opened at GBX 3,340 ($43.97) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,073.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,145.08. Ultra Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 1,972 ($25.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,420 ($45.02). The company has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

