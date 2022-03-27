Umbrella Network Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $9.02 million and $1.29 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.09 or 0.00198597 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00011906 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

