United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $379.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,058 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $238,172,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 11,331.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,407,000 after purchasing an additional 390,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $87,926,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $363.67 on Friday. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $285.59 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 27.87 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

