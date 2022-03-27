UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 199,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $79,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UNH stock opened at $513.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $482.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $360.55 and a 52 week high of $515.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.