USDJ (USDJ) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

USDJ (USDJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. One USDJ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC on exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.86 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDJ has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,297.80 or 0.07025629 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,914.90 or 0.99947357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00045784 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

