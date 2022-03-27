Vabble (VAB) Price Tops $0.0052 on Exchanges

Vabble (VAB) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. Vabble has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and $238,269.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vabble coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vabble has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00035407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00112039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Vabble Profile

Vabble (CRYPTO:VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 657,250,000 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

