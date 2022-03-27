Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Vallourec stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.70.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

