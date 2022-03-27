Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 149,594 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,321,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,594 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.26% of Gilead Sciences worth $241,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,188,000 after buying an additional 4,704,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after buying an additional 4,409,756 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,608,304 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6,600.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,286,736 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,150,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,810,000 after buying an additional 1,076,074 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.91. 9,333,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,408,022. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.35.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

