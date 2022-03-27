Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 154,454 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,093,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,454 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 9.08% of Compass Minerals International worth $158,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,781,000 after acquiring an additional 208,238 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,244,000 after acquiring an additional 182,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,861,000 after acquiring an additional 52,682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 431,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMP stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.69. The company had a trading volume of 262,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,894. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. Analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.16%.

CMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. CL King lifted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

