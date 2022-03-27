Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 175,139 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,671,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,139 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 2.75% of Polaris worth $183,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PII. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 131.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 636,254 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 17.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,255,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,687,000 after purchasing an additional 479,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 64.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 25.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,054,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 36.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,505,000 after purchasing an additional 201,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Polaris stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.50. 450,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.15 and its 200-day moving average is $116.60.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.93.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

