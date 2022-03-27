Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 42,193 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,193 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.45% of Constellation Brands worth $215,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after buying an additional 910,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,975,000 after buying an additional 46,318 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,636,000 after buying an additional 74,833 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,603,000 after buying an additional 188,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.53.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.41. The company had a trading volume of 489,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.66. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of -764.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -1,013.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

