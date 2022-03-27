Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,400 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.54% of Equifax worth $192,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 208.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.46. The stock had a trading volume of 554,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,284. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.80 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.73.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.18.

About Equifax (Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.