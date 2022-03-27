Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,460,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,613 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.89% of Corteva worth $305,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 3,774.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 302,254 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 167.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after buying an additional 686,300 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,573,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,382,000 after buying an additional 27,864 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTVA traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.79. 4,660,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,168,547. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $59.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.23.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

