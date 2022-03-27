Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,344,307 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,487,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344,307 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 2.36% of Western Union worth $169,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Western Union by 0.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Union by 7.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Western Union by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 4.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

Shares of Western Union stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,691,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,199. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

