Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 158,854 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,854 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Biogen worth $191,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Biogen by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after purchasing an additional 399,310 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Biogen by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,930,000 after purchasing an additional 140,104 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $192.67 and a one year high of $468.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. Truist Financial cut their target price on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

