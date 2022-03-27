Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 23,040 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.20% of Lockheed Martin worth $196,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $453.66. 1,646,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $411.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.21%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

