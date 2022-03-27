Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 341,518 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,518 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.49% of NXP Semiconductors worth $296,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $629,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,319 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,723,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10,493.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,504 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $64,736,000 after purchasing an additional 327,384 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,005,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 319.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 381,716 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $86,947,000 after purchasing an additional 290,666 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

NXPI stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,025. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $168.74 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.68 and its 200-day moving average is $206.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

