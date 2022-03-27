Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 999,881 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 101.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999,881 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Emerson Electric worth $184,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 94,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,710. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.58.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

