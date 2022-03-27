Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,235,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 103,560 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 0.9% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Micron Technology worth $394,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Micron Technology by 493.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358,857 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Micron Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862,615 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $127,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,377 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Micron Technology by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,373 shares of company stock worth $20,942,395 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.54.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 22,435,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,186,658. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.02. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

