Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,776,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754,092 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 10.21% of Equinox Gold worth $208,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,830,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 681,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

EQX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.74. 1,705,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,492. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.02. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 44.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

