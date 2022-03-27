Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,799,194 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,538,311 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold makes up approximately 1.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 5.85% of Kinross Gold worth $422,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KGC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

NYSE KGC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,325,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,044,536. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

