Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,572,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,370 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Dominion Energy worth $202,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dominion Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,944,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,213,000 after purchasing an additional 369,814 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 38.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 26,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.97. 2,525,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,916. The firm has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $84.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

