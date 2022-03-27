Van ECK Associates Corp Has $163.87 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,588 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.62% of Zimmer Biomet worth $163,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,814,000 after acquiring an additional 97,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,436,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Mizuho lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZBH stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,342. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.77. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

