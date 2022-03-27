Van ECK Associates Corp Has $174.92 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 114.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,979 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.45% of Veeva Systems worth $174,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 154.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,242,000 after purchasing an additional 695,661 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,845,000 after buying an additional 383,324 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 213.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 504,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,465,000 after buying an additional 343,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $95,730,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,124. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.48 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.