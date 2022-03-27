Van ECK Associates Corp Has $179.88 Million Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994,048 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.37% of Campbell Soup worth $179,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $44.53. 1,945,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,155. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

CPB has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

