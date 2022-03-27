Van ECK Associates Corp Has $202.69 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,998,559 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 140,381 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Cheniere Energy worth $202,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock traded up $7.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,218,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,163. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.51 and a 12 month high of $149.42. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.85.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

