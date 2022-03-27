Van ECK Associates Corp Has $270.28 Million Stock Position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,182,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,596,988 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 10.21% of Pretium Resources worth $270,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 79.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 14.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of PVG stock remained flat at $$15.05 during trading hours on Friday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PVG. StockNews.com began coverage on Pretium Resources in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Pretium Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.