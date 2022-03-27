Van ECK Associates Corp Has $367.68 Million Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,772,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,133,397 shares during the period. SSR Mining comprises 0.9% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 9.80% of SSR Mining worth $367,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSRM. National Bank Financial cut SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of SSRM stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.08. 1,184,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,161. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.97.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $407.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

