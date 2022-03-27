Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,347 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.15% of Boeing worth $172,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.1% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Langenberg & Company started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.95. 6,364,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,206,430. The company has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.58 and a 52 week high of $260.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.