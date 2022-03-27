Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,082 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Tyler Technologies worth $199,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,718,000 after buying an additional 32,015 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.46.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock traded down $7.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $429.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.44 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $384.38 and a one year high of $557.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

