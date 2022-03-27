Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 160,475 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 160,475 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises 0.9% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.63% of KLA worth $407,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $366.44. 942,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.63 and a 200 day moving average of $378.39. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $285.89 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.10.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

