Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 267,069 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,368,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,069 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $210,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 104,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 11,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.28. 11,868,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,249,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average of $62.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $72.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

