Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 37,172 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,398,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,172 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 2.09% of Aspen Technology worth $212,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZPN traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.85. 1,076,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,867. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.17. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

