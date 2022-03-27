Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 56,362 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,591,276 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,362 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 0.9% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.29% of Applied Materials worth $407,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $137.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,074,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.39 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.84 and a 200-day moving average of $141.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

