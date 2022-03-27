Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 77,493 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 125.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,493 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.28% of MercadoLibre worth $187,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 80.3% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $70.11 on Friday, reaching $1,166.33. The company had a trading volume of 585,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 690.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,061.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1,310.85. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $858.99 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,757.00.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

