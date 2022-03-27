Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,243,604 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,870,519 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,243,604 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 9.18% of First Majestic Silver worth $265,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,551,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after buying an additional 101,662 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,852 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after buying an additional 303,329 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 720,701 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 44,381 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 588,568 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after buying an additional 78,230 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 504,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the period. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AG. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

AG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,242,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,684,027. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -693.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -149.93%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

