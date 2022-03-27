Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 4,248,417 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,540,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,248,417 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 9.83% of Alamos Gold worth $296,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,925,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 52,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 492,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. 1,602,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,025,129. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

