Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 4,355,522 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,700,984 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,355,522 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.20% of Halliburton worth $244,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 238,362 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $2,895,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,274,854 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 268,377 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Shares of HAL stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,793,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,040,192. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $39.38.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,941,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.