Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 46,490 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,490 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.78% of Guidewire Software worth $168,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $334,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $721,847. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.11.

GWRE traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.85. The company had a trading volume of 456,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,769. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.83. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.